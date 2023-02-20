Beachwood High School girls’ basketball season came to an end as the team forfeited a Feb. 18 postseason tournament game against Crestview High School due to health concerns given the proximity to the train derailment in East Palestine.
Earlier in the week, a couple of parents raised concerns about the team playing at Crestview in Columbiana, which is approximately 7 miles from East Palestine where, according to The Associated Press, 50 train cars, including 10 with toxic chemicals, derailed Feb. 3 and released chemicals, including vinyl chloride, which have raised healths concerns among residents.
Beachwood Athletic Director Ryan Peters told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 20 the decision to forfeit the game came after discussions with coach Don Readance and parents of the players who overwhelmingly responded that they were not comfortable sending their children to Crestview and after the Ohio High School Athletic Association declined two requests to change the location.
“We made the decision on our own (that) we’re not feeling comfortable going to Crestview,” Peters said. “And we also made the request on Friday to the Northeast District Athletic Board who in turn asked the OHSAA to change the location of the game or find a neutral site or even bring it to Beachwood and the request was declined.”
He said he first brought the concerns to the board earlier in the week at the same time Bristol High School requested a location change to its game against East Palestine High School, which was also declined and led to Bristol forfeiting the Feb. 16 game.
“Local, state and federal health officials have determined that schools in the East Palestine High School area can safely open and host extra-curricular activities. Therefore, the tournament games will remain as scheduled,” OHSAA director of media relations Tim Stried said in a statement.
Beachwood, 5-17 and ranked No. 22 in the bracket was heading into the Division III tournament game against fourth-seed Ashland Crestview, 20-2, but was looking forward to giving its best efforts, Peters said. The higher-seeded school is the host for the game.
“There’s a group of seniors who have been together since seventh grade, playing together, and this was their last moment to play together and I feel awful for them,” said Peters, a Beachwood resident and member of Jewish Family Experience in University Heights. “I feel awful for all of our players and I also feel bad for the Crestview kids that didn’t get that opportunity to play that game. Those are just situations you never want to see. Kids want to play, they want to enjoy the experience.”
The game was reported as no contest, advancing Crestview to play Mentor Lake Catholic Feb. 22 at Lakeview High School.
Peters extended his concerns to the East Palestine community as he said many are looking for answers regarding the safety of the area to mixed reviews. According to the AP, while officials have said water and air testing have not shown dangerous levels from the chemicals, residents have reported lingering headaches and irritated eyes. In response, Gov. Mike Dewine has announced the state plans to open a medical clinic in the village with a team of experts in chemical exposures.
“My heart goes out to everybody that’s in that community,” Peters said. “Our entire community feels the same way, but the health and safety of our kids is first and foremost. We’re not going to take chances when it deals with the health and safety of our kids, so that’s kind of the approach that we took on this.”