Eaton Corp., the electrical and electronic manufacturing company which has its global headquarters at 1000 Eaton Blvd., Beachwood, ranked No. 74 in Newsweek magazine’s inaugural Most Loved Workplace rankings.
The rankings of the top 100 companies were made in partnership with think tank Best Practice Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
“A Most Loved Workplace is focused squarely on the degree to which employees have a positive feeling about their employer,” Louis Carter, CEO of the Best Practice Institute, was quoted in Newsweek, adding the rankings reflect “high emotional connection or love for” their place of employment.”
The top five companies on the list are Spotify, based in Stockholm and New York City; Dell Technologies based in Round Rock, Texas; software company SAP America based in Newtown Square, Pa.; Wyndham Hotels & Resorts based in Parsippany, N.J.; and Navy Federal Credit Union based in Vienna, Va.
In rolling out the list, Newsweek wrote, “Is collaboration and teamwork important – or does the company follow The Hunger Games management model? Are there opportunities for advancement or do jobs just dead-end? Is the company a good citizen or does it just pretend to be a do-gooder? Some of our companies, of course, have slipped up in the past (and some, for sure, will slip up in the future). But how they overcame the pitfalls is what mattered to us at the end of the day – an indication of the strength of leadership and determination to do the right thing.”
Eaton has 91,987 employees worldwide and is led by CEO Craig Arnold.
Newsweek described Eaton as “community focused and socially aware. One big benefit: Employees get paid time to volunteer in their neighborhoods. Making money is the thing, of course, but it is not the only thing.”
More than 800,000 employees at companies ranging in size from less than 50 to more than 100,000 employees were surveyed.
Two other Ohio companies made the list:
• 20,000 employee Greif, which makes packaging and containers, and is based in Delaware. Its rank is No. 59.
• 775-employee 80 Acres Farms in Hamilton, which is a farming company. Its rank is No. 82.
