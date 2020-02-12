A panel discussion, “EdChoice, Vouchers and Ohio School Funding: Issues and Impact” will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at 25700 Landmark Centre, Suite 100, in Beachwood.
In three years, the number of under-performing schools jumped to 70% of all districts. Questions to be addressed include whether the testing and rating system is fair and whether taxpayer funds should be taken from public schools for private schools.
Panelists will be Chad L. Aldis, vice president of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute; Frank W. O’Linn, secretary for education and superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland; Barbara Shaner, Ohio Association of Schools Business Officials.
Moderator will be Plain Dealer education reporter Patrick O’Donnell.
The panel discussion is free and open to the public.