David B. Edelson was installed July 1 as chair of the board of governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. Edelson, who succeeds Sue Neuman Hochberg as chair, has been a member of the board since 2016, vice chair since 2020 and chair-elect since 2021.
“David Edelson brings to HUC-JIR his deep commitment to our sacred mission of developing leaders for the Jewish people, as well as his profound professional and nonprofit governance expertise,” Andrew Rehfeld, the college’s president, said in a news release. “During this past year, he has been a source of wisdom and strength in guiding our historic reconciliation process and supporting our strategic decision-making, both of which have positioned HUC-JIR to successfully achieve our strategic goals and ensure a vital Jewish future.”
Edelson said in the release, “I believe HUC-JIR is pivotal to a flourishing Jewish future. Our students go on to build and transform institutions that engage, educate, and inspire individuals and communities throughout North America, Israel and around the world. It is a privilege to work with our faculty, administration, students, alumni and board of governors to advance HUC-JIR’s mission, enhance our educational excellence, solidify our financial foundation and ensure visionary Jewish leadership for future generations.”
Edelson is a senior adviser at Loews Corp. Before joining Loews, he was executive vice president and corporate treasurer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He is also a director of AutoNation, Inc.