NCJW/Cleveland’s 20th annual Lois Zaas Advocacy event will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
The evening’s panel will be on “Education in Jeopardy,” and feature Cynthia Peeples, founding director of Honesty for Ohio Education; Beachwood High School teacher Josh Davis; and Shaker Heights Board of Education member Lora Cover. They will discuss the modern educational crisis, the problems, the priorities and why parents should care about what their children are and aren’t being taught.
“With issues like book banning and controversy about how to teach or handle historic race relations and sexual identities, for example, it is vitally important that we teach the same truth to our children,” Dana Trau, co-president of NCJW/CLE, said in a news release.
Laura Kuntz, co-president of NCJW/CLE, said in the release, “We are presenting this panel to bring these problems to the public conversation as a step to agreeing on a fact-based curriculum.”
Jodi Jackson of Solon, the NCJW/CLE chairperson and board member, will be honored with the Advocacy in Action award at the event. Starting her career as a high school social science teacher, Jackson has spent the past 23 years in corporate training and professional development at Progressive Insurance, the release stated. She joined NCJW/CLE in 2018, and co-chairs the protecting and promoting the vote committee and helps with the state advocacy and legislation committee.
Kuntz said that Jackson is being honored as she is “key to keeping NCJW/CLE members informed weekly of legislative actions under consideration in Columbus and Washington, D.C., and mobilizing us to take active steps opposing gerrymandering, getting out the vote and fighting for women’s reproductive rights.”
The Lois Zaas Annual Memorial Advocacy Lecture is sponsored by the family of the late Lois Zaas, an NCJW local and national activist. Adrienne Siegel and Rena Wertheim are the chairs of the free event.
To register, visit ncjwcleveland.org. For more information, call 216-378-2204.