Jewish educator Peter Geffen will speak via Zoom to middle school students at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 14 about his involvement in the civil rights movement as part of its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.
Geffen served as a civil rights worker for King’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference in the summers of 1965 and 1966 and later accompanied Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel in King’s funeral procession.
Geffen founded The Abraham Joshua School in New York City in 1983, the largest pluralistic Jewish School in North America with over 1,000 students. In 2005, he founded KIVUNIM in Israel, a gap-year program studying Jewish life and culture throughout the world.