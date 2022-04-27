Brandon Chrostowski, founder, president and CEO of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, was presented with the Better Business Bureau’s Champion of Integrity award on April 14 at its Celebration of Integrity event at Stillwater Place in the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Founded in 2007, the restaurant and nonprofit organization provides housing, clothing and numerous other reentry support services for its hires, who are recently incarcerated adults, and are trained for high-end culinary and hospitality careers, according to a news release.
“Brandon Chrostowski embodies the strong character and socially conscious business practices that we look for in our Champions of Integrity,” Sue McConnell, president of the BBB, said in a news release. “We are proud to recognize him as an influential member of the Northeastern Ohio business community and beyond.”
Those given the BBB Champion of Integrity award consistently display an aggressive commitment to ethical, honest and fair business practices in the conduct of their business careers in the Greater Cleveland area, as demonstrated by leadership in efforts or organizations promoting business self-regulation, ethical business practices, consumer education and/or consumer and business trust and confidence in the integrity of the marketplace, according to the release.
EDWINS also recently announced its new culinary career technical program in partnership with Fredrick Douglass High School. Chrostowski also was recently named a semifinalist for the James Beard Award.
