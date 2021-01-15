Sarah Ehrenreich has been promoted to executive director of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, its president announced Jan. 15.
The decision was unanimous by the executive committee and board of trustees, Adena Klineman wrote to the congregation in an email.
“Over the past several years, Sarah’s role has expanded, first as administrator and then as administrative and program director,” Klineman wrote. “ Under Sarah’s stewardship, Green Road Synagogue has thrived and grown. Even within the constraints and challenges of the COVID pandemic, Sarah has been a guiding force and has brought much needed stability as well as opportunities for growth.
“Sarah has ensured that current programming and services have continued, and she has also developed, supported, and promoted new programming and services with virtual formats as needed,” Klineman wrote. “We are fortunate to have Sarah ready to fill this role and look forward to her future success.”
Green Road Synagogue had eliminated the position as of Oct. 30, 2017, in a cost-cutting measure, Klineman notified the congregation at the time.
The synagogue recently moved into its new building. Ehrenreich, 36, grew up in Cherry Hill, N.J., and became bat mitzvah at Congregation Sons of Israel in Cherry Hill. She graduated from Torah Academy of Greater Philadelphia in Wynwood, Pa. She graduated from Cleveland State University with a degree in sociology.
She worked as a legal secretary and became Green Road Synagogue’s administrative assistant in April of 2017.
Ehrenreich, 36, is a Beachwood resident. She is married to Avi Ehrenreich, and the couple has three children.