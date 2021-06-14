Hillel at Kent State University board president Brad Helfman announced the election of eight new members to the board of trustees May 27.
Elected for two-year terms are: Jill Arena of Solon, Scott Engel of Pepper Pike, Jake Green of Cleveland, Lindsay Heksch of Orange, Zoe Kowit of Kent, Joe Littman of Cleveland, Rita Ullman of Orange and Sarah Wilschek of Youngstown.
Elected to additional two-year terms are: Marty Belsky of Akron, Alan Charnas of Orange, Moema Furtado of Kent, Ron Gross of Beachwood, Michael Guggenheim of Solon, Richard Kalson of Pittsburgh, David Sklar of Canton and Samie Winick of Salem.
Elected to one-year terms as officers are: Winick, vice chair; Gross, treasurer; and Kalson, secretary.
Trustees that are rolling off the board are: Steven Altman of Solon, Melissa Bateman of Youngstown, Abigail Bucy of Columbus, Nancy Burnett of Warren, Ken Levine of Beachwood, Peter Meisel of Solon, Kyla Schneider of Solon and Rachel Weinberg of Orange Village.
“We are thrilled to welcome this slate of dynamic leaders to Hillel at Kent State University’s board of trustees,” board president Brad Helfman of Solon said in a news release. “Their enthusiasm to advance Hillel’s mission, serving the campuses of Kent State University, The University of Akron, Hiram College and beyond through service to the board of trustees has been heartening. I’d also like to extend my gratitude to our outgoing trustees, many of which have served on Hillel’s board for over a decade. Their leadership has built a foundation of values and strength that has left a lasting legacy.”