Orly Einhorn of Beachwood recently received the Fred J. Rosenbaum Leadership award from Washington University Hillel in St. Louis.
The award was named in honor of the late Fred J. Rosenbaum, former professor of electrical engineering and director of the Microwave Laboratory at Washington University, and honors outstanding leadership and participation in Hillel. Rosenbaum, who also worked as a microwave engineer, encouraged his students to learn about microwave research. He was honored by the University of Illinois, his alma mater, and the University of Washington on multiple occasions.
“It was a really big honor,” Einhorn, 21, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It was also a little bit of a full circle moment because I had met his family before and his daughters were there at the awards ceremony.”
Einhorn graduated May 15 with a degree in sociology and minor in psychology and gender and sexuality studies,
This year was the first year Einhorn, who served as board chair for the former Hillel Leadership Council, took on a leadership role at Washington University Hillel. She was one of 12 board members during the first semester.
Washington University Hillel also changed its board election process this past year due to the difficulty of getting people involved and finding people to run for the elected positions. The format was changed from a common election-based system to a system where board members are nominated by staff.
While “Oh, I want to be board chair” was never a thought, staff members urged and nominated Einhorn to work in the paid position, she said.
Prior to serving as a member of the council board, Einhorn planned a virtual event in 2020 to combat antisemitism. The idea for the event was sparked due to increasing antisemitism during police brutality protests which took place on Washington University’s campus.
“Unfortunately, what ended up happening a couple of times was these protests that were against police brutality would become anti-Israel out of nowhere,” Einhorn said. “And suddenly they felt like really unsafe spaces for me to be in because I didn’t agree with everyone else.”
Einhorn, Beachwood High School graduate, began to speak with the social justice committee at Hillel regarding the uneasy feelings during these protests. Eventually, they created a virtual panel with four race and antisemitism educators. The panel had 150 attendees over Zoom, she said.
“It was one of those serendipitous moments during the (COVID-19) pandemic where I was like, ‘OK, this is a really cool opportunity,’” Einhorn said.
Those experiences combined with childhood experiences have encouraged Einhorn to want to continue to be active in the Jewish community following graduation.
“I can’t imagine a life where I’m not at least somewhat actively involved in the Jewish community around me,” Einhorn said. “In my family, that’s just what you do.”
Einhorn lives in Portland, Maine, while taking a break from working and “winding down” from the stress of college during a pandemic.
“I’m working for my uncle’s distillery this summer, so it’s very chill,” Einhorn said. “I’m just taking it slow.”
