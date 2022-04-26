Elad Granot was recently named dean of John Carroll University’s John M. and Mary Jo Boler College of Business, effective May 31.
“We are thrilled to have Elad join our community and share his wealth of business and leadership experiences with our Boler College students and faculty,” said Steve Herbert, provost and academic vice president, in a news release. “I am excited to work with him and build on the great foundations within the Boler College to promote and support our students’ inspired futures.”
Granot recently served as the dean of Ashland University’s Dauch College of Business and Economics, and professor of marketing, starting in that role in 2016. Previously, he served as the dean of the college of business administration and professor of marketing at Rider University in Princeton, N.J., assistant dean of MBA programs at Cleveland State University’s Monte Ahuja College of Business, and special assistant to the provost for eLearning Development at CSU.
“I was just finishing up my sixth year at Ashland University and things came together,” Granot told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We’re about to achieve initial AACSB accreditation, which was the major deliverable I promised when I took the position in 2016. That will not only be the greatest accomplishment my team and I have achieved while working together but is also, as far as I am concerned, the last. The timing coincided with this amazing opportunity at John Carroll.”
Moving to Cleveland in 2006 with his family, Granot said he had always been “extremely well aware” of John Carroll and the Boler College of Business’ accomplishments, stature, service to the community and alumni base.
“I’ve always aspired to join the institution,” he said. “When the opportunity came around at the same time I was finishing up at Ashland, I took that as a sign. Sometimes, opportunity knocks and you really just need to be in tune with the knocking.”
Granot also served as an officer in the Israel Defense Forces before beginning his international business career in 1994 as a sales manager for a U.S.-based freight forwarding company. He later established a marketing and strategy consulting practice, and then, in 1998, was recruited to work for Israel’s largest private education company that was later acquired by the Washington Post group, according to the release.
He serves on the board of OhioX and previously served on the boards of the Cleveland Jewish News, Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Greater Mercer County, the Philadelphia-Israel Chamber of Commerce, the Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education, Engage! Cleveland, Blockland Cleveland and LaunchHouse. He also served as the chair of AACSB’s new deans affinity group, the release said.
“I am really excited to work with the team and to build a vision and actionable strategy moving forward in a variety of avenues,” Granot told the CJN. “First and foremost, I want to grow the graduate programs and work on re-accreditation. JCU has long been accredited, but next year will be the re-accreditation year. I plan to work with the team to make sure we are where we need to be.”
Granot said he also plans to work with university president Alan R. Miciak to secure fundraising for both the college and “anything else I can help him with.”
“If I can do those things in the first couple of years, I’d be excited,” he said.
