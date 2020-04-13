Elana Rubanenko of Pepper Pike was appointed aym hachaverot on the 76th international board of B’nai B’rith Girls, the girls’ chapter of the teen-led organization, BBYO.
Fulfilling a recruitment role for the organization, the Orange High School junior served as the Ohio region’s aym hachaverot before her election to the international board. Starting the role in June, Rubanenko said she “never imagined” she would be where she is now concerning her involvement with BBYO.
“It is this incredible opportunity and it is cool that I get to go out there and support all of these people and be on a board of 11 other people supporting 80,000 people across the world,” she said. “It’s something that not many people can say they had the chance to do. It’s such a cool platform and a big responsibility and honor to be part of something as huge as this.”
CJN: How do you plan to use the skills you learned on a regional level in your international role?
Rubanenko: BBYO is a grassroots organization, so everything you do is designed to benefit the members and the member chapters, which are the smallest groups. And then the chapters make up regions and all of that together makes up the international order. Everything we are trying to accomplish and goals we’re trying to meet, it’s all designed to make sure all Jewish teens can have more of those Jewish opportunities.
So, when I was able to do it on a chapter level, it was more about being able to connect with these teens and make sure they have a place they could call home. When I did it on a regional level, it was about helping BBYO connect with teens as well as me connecting with them, On an international level, I’m excited to help some random teen in the middle of Australia find a place and another Belarus or Chicago. It’s about creating those connections.
CJN: What is your goal in the new role?
Rubanenko: My biggest goal is to make sure we’re giving BBYO and the rest of the teens involved in it something they can connect with and something they can feel passionate about. So, for the next four or five years, or however long they’re in BBYO, they’re in a place that makes them feel welcome or excited.
CJN: What have your learned in your involvement in BBYO?
Rubanenko: I think that one of the best things about BBYO is it teaches you how to be an outgoing person and how to connect with other people in a way they feel comfortable with themselves. So, I think that we’re just about growing together and making sure we’re being the best leaders, people and the best friends that we possibly can be.
CJN: How do you plan to take these experiences with you to college?
Rubanenko: Since I’m a junior, I don’t know where I will go to college. With everything going on with COVID-19, I’m not sure exactly what I’ll want to do but it will probably be something to do with organizational leadership or business management or community management. It will be something related to working with other people. I’m a people person.
So, BBYO has shown me a lot of different ways to connect to others and aside from now knowing people all over the world, I think it’ll also make me more ready to be self-sufficient and do things on my own because I’ll know how to. I think that we’re all in a place where we’re so self-motivated and have a drive to do things, regardless of what the environment is for it, BBYO has taught me so much and will continue to be helpful.
Though the future may be far away, Rubanenko is open to all possibilities.
“I think that life is a journey and it’s OK to not know everything you want to accomplish,” she said. “But, having a platform and group of people that you know are supportive, I’m glad and very privileged. I think that in whatever I decide to do, I have the biggest cheerleaders I could imagine at BBYO.”