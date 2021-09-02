The electric scooters that populate downtown Cleveland and surrounding communities are coming to South Euclid and Cleveland Heights beginning Sept. 3.
In December 2020, South Euclid City Council passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Georgine Welo to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Cuyahoga County for the purpose of establishing and regulating an electric scooter and bike sharing program.
This set up South Euclid to launch its pilot program with the Cuyahoga County Office of Sustainability, which director Mike Foley had been working on for two years.
Keith Benjamin, the director of community services, said 40 scooters will be placed in strategic locations around South Euclid, such as at Notre Dame College and Oakwood Commons.
Bird, Lime, Link and Spin have a licensing agreement to provide 40 scooters to the city. Those wanting to rent them must have a driver’s license and be at least 18 years old. The scooters can be rented on a per-minute basis through the individual companies’ mobile apps. Monthly subscription plans will be offered.
Benjamin said South Euclid has been working for years to improve multimodal access for residents and visitors.
An example of that is the resurfacing of South Green Road this year to turn it into a multimodal road that will have bike lanes, bike boxes and improved bus shelters for public transportation.
Benjamin said he hopes adding e-scooters and eventually e-bicycles will enhance transportation options.
“Electric scooters and electric bikes help improve the environment,” he said. “They create a more sustainable community by reducing car trips and the use of gasoline and fossil fuels. And hopefully, they will be a convenient and safe way for residents to travel short trips to business districts and explore the community.”