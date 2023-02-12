Elevation Festivals donated a total of $250,000 to organizations in its festival markets of Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh through its 2022 music festivals, according to a news release.
The organizations benefiting from the four 2022 festivals include The Lakeland Foundation in Kirtland for music arts programming; MedWish International in Cleveland for Ukrainian relief; The Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children’s Mental Health, all in Columbus, for innovation in mental health treatment and research; Indy Parks and Recreation in Indianapolis for park programming; and The Allegheny County Parks in Pittsburgh for enhancement of parks.
“When we started festival #1 in Cleveland in 2016, our first champion was Michelle Wesley of the Wesley Family Foundation,” Denny Young, Elevation president, said in the release. “Michelle encouraged us, rightly so, to use live music to elevate our communities through a give-back program that would bring attention and money to various organizations where we stage our events. She was the catalyst behind Music Elevates, which if you have attended WonderRoad, WonderStruck or WonderBus, you have been exposed to Music Elevates each and every year.
Young, a member of the board of trustees of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said this mission has fueled relationships with CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society in Columbus, The Shipyard in Columbus and MOKB Presents in Indianapolis.
“I believe in the power of both music and community,” Michelle Wesley said in the release. “In a post-COVID world, we were fortunate to see just how impactful gatherings like ours could be for people’s mental health and the common good of our cities. I think it’s clear when we come together we can do great things. These Wonder Festivals are our way of leaving a helping footprint.”
MedWish has shipped about 150,000 pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine as part of its crisis relief efforts since last February, Britta Latz, executive director of MedWish International, said in the release.
“Not only did Elevation provide financial contributions early in the crisis that enabled MedWish to provide aid, Elevation also allowed us to spread the word about our efforts at the Wonderstruck Music Festival,” she said.
Dr. K. Luan Phan, chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said in the release, “We’re grateful for the support of Elevation Festivals and their commitment to raise awareness and promote innovation in mental health research and treatment. This support from the community will allow us to continue our efforts to help people struggling with mental health challenges and to build resilience where we learn, work and live.”