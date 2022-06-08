The COVID-19 pandemic hit the entertainment industry hard as live events were shut down for at least a year, but a diverse business model helped the Elevation Group weather the storm and come out on top with a return to live music festivals in 2021.
Known locally for the music festivals WonderStruck in Cleveland and WonderBus in Columbus, the Elevation Group was started in 2002 by former IMG senior executives Denny Young and Steve Lindecke and is comprised of seven companies operating in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
“We were ready to go when many others were still trying to figure out what their next move was,” Young, president of the Elevation Group, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 2.
The Elevation Group works in the figure skating, equestrian, motor sport and music industries with three areas of focus: sponsorship activation, live events and client management. When live events shut down, the company pivoted to an online, streaming and digital focus and turned to its other areas of focus to stay afloat, successfully making it through the pandemic while remaining fully staffed. Therefore, when live events began to make a return, the Elevation Group was prepared and able to take on new business.
“Just because we are emerging from the worst days of the pandemic, does not mean we are out of the fire,” Young said, adding that there is still financial stress on the industry around the world from the pandemic and with war in Europe, pressure on the supply chain, inflation and rising gas prices, so they must continue to be smart, adapt and pivot to the daily changes in the world.
At IMG, Young ran the global motor sport business and had oversight for the stadium and arena group, and Lindecke ran the global figure skating business and had oversight for client marketing. Dreaming of working in the music business in addition to their work in the sports business, Young and Lindecke left IMG at the end of 2002 and started their own company.
“And that company is what we know today as Elevation,” said Young, a longtime member and board member of The Temple Tifereth-Israel in Beachwood. “And when we left IMG, it was on very friendly terms. IMG was a partner in our business for the first five years.”
Prior to that, Young had gotten his start in the music industry as a marketing person for the legendary concert promoter, Belkin Productions, a job he always dreamed of having.
“When I was growing up, I was a huge fan of live concerts,” said Young, who lives in Cleveland Heights. “And while my friends all wanted to be rock stars, I wanted to be Jules Belkin, I really did. Jules Belkin was a childhood idol of mine.”
Belkins Production, and later Live Nation, was at 44 N. Main Street in Chagrin Falls when Young began his career there in 1988, and later this summer he will be moving back to that same office as the Elevation Group recently signed a 10-year lease for the space and a 7,000-square-foot warehouse space.
“The fact that our company is moving into that very famous office space in downtown Chagrin Falls is something that I treasure,” Young said. “And feel honored to be able to carry on the music legacy of those hallways.”
The Belkin brothers, Jules and Mike, co-founded Belkins Production in 1966 and sold to SFX Entertainment, later renamed Live Nation, in 2001. For 35 years, they booked and promoted concerts and managed artists such as the Michael Stanley Band and Donnie Iris.
“It’s definitely historic for Denny and the fact that he worked there for many years,” Jules Belkin, the retired vice president of Belkin Productions, told the CJN May 31. “It feels good at least for me that somebody who we know and who cared for the company is moving into that space because it was a space that we really put together.”
With a well-known music festival business in Ohio that has expanded into places like Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, a nationally known motor sports business, and a fast growing equestrian business spanning from Kentucky and Maryland to Gloucestershire, England, the Elevation Group has made a name for itself despite the challenges of the pandemic.
“I think it’s amazing,” said Belkin, a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike and resident of Mayfield Heights. “He’s done a great job in a pretty trying period for live music and the fact that he is in a town with a big company like Live Nation, and what he’s done is superb. He’s a very hard worker, he’s dedicated and knows the business.”
With a new lease signed in Chagrin Falls, the Elevation Group plans to stick to its Cleveland roots while looking to expand the business.
“Cleveland is our home,” Young said. “This is where we live, this is where we congregate. Cleveland will always be tremendously important to us. That being said, we have very ambitious plans to grow our festival beyond Ohio, and Indianapolis and Pittsburgh were the first two steps, more to come.”
Tickets are on sale for WonderStruck, taking place July 9 and 10 at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland, and WonderBus, from Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at The Lawn at CAS in Columbus, with discounts available for students, military and first responders.
For more information and tickets, visit wonderstruckfest.com or wonderbusfest.com.