Menorah Park will sell The Weils, its assisted living senior community in Bainbridge Township, to Eliza Jennings with the sale expected to close in the coming months.
The Weils sits on about 46 acres in Geauga County and is appraised at just over $13 million, according to the Geauga County Auditor’s Office website. The purchase will be Eliza Jennings’ first brick-and-mortar transaction as the 135-year-old not-for-profit expands it’s reach to the east side.
“As with other senior living facilities, The Weils has been challenged by the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, increased health care and staffing costs and change in government funding and competitive landscapes,” a statement from Menorah Park read. “By purchasing The Weils, Eliza Jennings will be able to expand its offerings to clients and residents on the east side of Cleveland. Menorah Park will be able to focus on its Beachwood campus and facilities.”
Based in Cleveland, Eliza Jennings communities include the Eliza Jennings Health Campus in Cleveland, the Renaissance Retirement Campus in Olmsted Township and Devon Oaks Assisted Living in Westlake.
Discussions about the potential sale began about six or seven months ago and went through a normal process, Harry Singer, Menorah Park board chair, told the Cleveland Jewish News. Eliza Jennings was ultimately chosen due to its competitive bid, reputation and strong local presence, he added.
“We have an interest in expanding our footprint and our care, and we’ve been around for 130-plus years,” Rich Boyson, president and CEO of Eliza Jennings, told the CJN. “Getting over to the east side has been long in our strategic plan. We were just looking for the right opportunity and the right provider to do a deal with.”
Both organizations are committed to a smooth transition with continued services to residents and retaining the 88-member staff and leadership at The Weils.
