Elk & Elk Co., Ltd was named one of the 2023 best employers in Ohio by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business and Crain’s Content Studio-Cleveland.
The 2023 Best Employers in Ohio list includes 60 companies that were recognized for outstanding work environments, according to a news release.
“We celebrate employee tenure annually in our office as the best reflection of employee experience, culture, and office performance,” Jay Kelley, Elk & Elk manager partner, said in the release. “Our current average employee tenure is 11 years. We value each as a coworker, team member, and family.”
The 2023 Best Employers in Ohio program’s first phase rates workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, which accounts for approximately 25% of the total evaluation, while the second phase uses an employee survey to gauge the employee experience, which makes up approximately 75% of the evaluation, the release stated. The combined scores determined the final rankings.