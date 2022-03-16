Elle Restaurant & Lounge, a French-Italian restaurant in Solon created by co-owners Jay Leitson and Izzy Schachner, held its “Embracing Ukraine” charity brunch March 13, resulting in a fully-booked reservation schedule and an approximately $5,000 donation to causes that support Ukrainian women and children affected by the Russian invasion.
Tickets were $25 per person, with 100% of the proceeds going towards donation. Leitson told the Cleveland Jewish News that due to the busy week staff had prior to the event, it was limited to about 150 guests to allow for a comfortable work flow and ample time for guests to order and eat.
“There was a really good flow and it was always relatively full,” Leitson said. “We gave people about an hour to eat so we could get new guests in quickly. Some ate faster than that, some slower. But, it worked out well.”
Leitson said the final total is still being determined, but is a combination of credit card purchases, tips and cash payments.
“I’m a very charitable guy and I’m so grateful we were able to do something like this,” he said. “I’m so thankful for the life I have, so if I can help someone out, I don’t hesitate. I’d love to do something like this again.”
The best part of the event was the way the community came together, Leitson said.
“It was a great outpouring of support,” he said. “We are so appreciative. Everyone was nice. It’s made even better that it was all going to a great cause. It was tiring, but definitely rewarding that we raised that kind of money for the benefit of others.”
Elle Restaurant & Lounge is at 33730 Bainbridge Road. Leitson and Schachner also own 56 Kitchen in Solon and Mayfield Heights, and Birdigo in Solon.
For those still wishing to donate, contact Elle Restaurant & Lounge at 440-656-3553 for more information.