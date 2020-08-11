South Euclid City Council selected Chanell R. Elston to replace councilperson-at-large Marty Gelfand on July 27.
Gelfand resigned his council seat to move to Cleveland Heights, the Cleveland Jewish News reported May 29.
Elston’s goals on council are to focus on community engagement and public safety, as well as to enhance the dialogue between city government and residents. She would also like to empower the next generation, because “leaders don’t force people to follow them, they invite them on the journey. So find an example to learn from and if you can’t find one, become what you seek to see,” Elston said in an email to the CJN.
Elston’s term as councilwoman-at-large lasts until Dec. 31, 2021.
Elston is an independently licensed social worker for the Cleveland Veterans Administration who received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Cleveland State University in Cleveland. Elston is a mother of two children, ages 12 and 9.
This past year, Elston established and oversaw the Belgreen Community Group in Ward 1.
She serves on the diversity committee for the Community Partnership on Aging and is on the local and state executive board for her sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. She is an active member of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters. She volunteers with the South Euclid Humane Society, Greater Cleveland Food Bank and College Now Mentoring Program.