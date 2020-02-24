The Shaw JCC of Akron received a bomb threat on a weekend when dozens of Jewish community centers around the United States received bomb threats via email.
Todd Polikoff, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Board of Akron, confirmed the Akron JCC was a target of an emailed threat on the weekend of Feb. 22-23.
“Upon receiving it, and this is sort of our protocol, we started working with security and law enforcement, the partners that we have on the federal and local and state level,” Polikoff told the Cleveland Jewish News on Feb. 24. “We took their lead and … after they looked into it, the assessment was that it wasn’t a threat, a credible threat.”
Polikoff said the JCC also notified Secure Community Network, which logged the threats over the weekend.
The Mandel JCC in Beachwood was not a target, according to Kim Gillan-Shafron, vice president of marketing and communications.
“We were made aware of it yesterday afternoon,” Gillan-Shafron said Feb. 24. “We’ve been monitoring emails and social media, but we have received nothing suspicious. Everything’s been very standard.”
Gillan-Shafron was concerned.
“it’s heartbreaking,” she said. “Here we are.”
She said she was unaware of other Ohio JCC’s that had received threats.
“I’ve heard mostly in New York and in that area,” she said. “But it’s something of course that we continue to monitor because safety is our priority. When dealing with these kinds of situations, we always want to make sure someone else doesn’t decide to take a step but we’re monitoring it very closely. Fortunately, we have not been impacted.”
JewishColumbus said the JCC of Greater Columbus also did not receive a threat.
“(The JCC has) not received any threats, but ... we are monitoring the situation nationally with information from SCN, and our law enforcement partners ... are definitely aware of it – the Columbus police and a few other entities that we work with,” said Justin Shaw, director of Jewish community relations for JewishColumbus. “SCN is saying there are no known credible threats to any specific Jewish institutions.
“The JCC has protocols internally – I don’t want to go into specifics – but they have been tested and coordinated with law enforcement. I have no doubt in my mind that if we were to receive a call like this, the JCC would handle it in an appropriate manner,” said Shaw, speaking on behalf of JCC CEO Mike Klapper.
According to Shaw, depending on the level of a potential threat, JewishColumbus and the JCC will communicate with “a few individuals from each building, like executive directors and board presidents of synagogues and Jewish institutions,” he said.
The JCC of Greater Columbus has locations in Columbus, New Albany, Westerville and Worthington.
More than a dozen JCC’s in and around New York were targeted and the Albany JCC was evacuated on Feb. 23 as a precaution, according to jns.org.
“Working with the JCC Association of North America and individual JCCs, the Secure Community Network, upon identifying the threats, began coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement as well as Jewish community security directors, Jewish Federations and other partners around the country,” according to a SCN news release. “At this time, SCN is not aware of any credible threat related to the emails.”
SCN’s National Director and CEO Michael Masters made a statement about the threats.
“After learning of the threats made against JCCs across the country, SCN alerted our partners at the FBI as well as DHS so as to ensure the safety and security of JCCs throughout the United States,” Masters stated in the release. “The JCCs that alerted SCN to the threats played a vital role in protecting Jewish communities across the country.
"Reporting threats to local authorities and SCN allows us to notify other Jewish groups of potential dangers," he continued. "We are grateful to our partners at the JCCA and JCCs for their partnership, as well as the many security directors who began addressing the threats in their communities. We encourage all Jewish organizations and individuals to alert local authorities, Jewish community security directors where they exist, and the SCN Duty Desk when they receive anti-Semitic threats or identify suspicious activity.
“These threats are yet another reminder of the dangers our community faces every day,” Masters stated. “Safety and security must be a priority for Jewish organizations across the United States. We know that threats exist and we must be proactive in addressing them. SCN is committed to ensuring the safety of every Jewish person across North America. We will continue monitoring this situation with our law enforcement partners.”