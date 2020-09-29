The Kelvin Smith Library at Case Western Reserve University oversaw the establishment of the Robert H. and Donna L. Jackson Endowment for Special Collections.
The endowment was created by Shaker Heights resident Robert Jackson’s family members, friends and colleagues in honor of his passion for special collections, archives and his long-time relationship with CWRU’s library, according to a news release.
The Robert H. and Donna L. Jackson Endowment for Special Collections will fortify the growth of Kelvin Smith Library’s special collections in fields associated to Robert Jackson’s numerous interests, including his lifetime fascination: 19th century English and American literature and 20th-century illustrations.
“Gifts such as these are always important to our being able to enrich the access by our faculty and students to rare books,” Arnold Hirshon, vice provost and university librarian at Case Western Reserve, said in the release. “That this new endowment resulted from the generosity of many of the friends and colleagues of Bob and Donna Jackson makes this such a rewarding and special gift. Bob has been a major asset to the library, both as a scholar and as a donor of important rare-book collections. We could not be happier to see Bob and Donna recognized in this way.”
Robert Jackson is a member of both the Kelvin Smith Library Visiting Committee and Special Collections Advisory Board. He also served as the inaugural Distinguished Visiting Scholar for Special Collections and Archives, where he led a national conference on the future of special collections hosted by the library.
A benefactor of numerous collections and gifts to the library, Robert Jackson has greatly enriched Kelvin Smith Library’s special collections, according to the release.
Outside of special collections, Robert Jackson was a founding partner of the law firm Kohrman, Jackson and Krantz, where he continues as partner emeritus.
Donations to the Robert H. and Donna L. Jackson Endowment for Special Collections can be made by contacting Christine Klecic, senior development director for the Kelvin Smith Library, at 216-368-3510 or christine.klecic@case.edu.