Engage! Cleveland recently announced 56 mentees and 16 mentors selected for its inaugural women’s mentorship program.
The community engagement organization in Valley View focuses on attracting, engaging and retaining talent to the region. This new program for women will start in January and last six months.
“Engage! Cleveland is thrilled to have selected such an outstanding group of talented women mentees and mentors in Greater Cleveland to pave the way as the first cohort of our Women’s Mentorship Program,” Ashley Basile Oeken, president of Engage! Cleveland, said in a news release. “We look forward to watching this group grow and learn in both their personal and professional lives.”
Sixty-seven young female professionals applied for the program and 56 were accepted in the first cohort.
They are: Katie Adkins, director of STEM initiatives, Baldwin Wallace University; Caitlin Albright, community outreach liaison, NOPEC; Ashley Bailes, associate attorney, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP; Shayna Bartlett, volunteer relations manager, Girl Scouts of North East Ohio; Lea Bastulli, customer support specialist, OnShift Inc.; Carrie Bencic, senior client liaison, Excelas, LLC; Alyssa Biggar, continuous improvement specialist, Cleveland Clinic; Audrey Bucholtz, development coordinator, Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center; Karmen Burri, commercial banker, Fifth Third Bank; Delaney Canfield, operations manager, Shape Cleveland; Shaunna Carter, intervention specialist, Cleveland Metropolitan School District; Jessica Chiano, loan and grant associate, NOPEC; Mandy Colvin, director, Made By Kids; Liz Crowe, Manager, data analytics, JumpStart Inc.; Sierra Davidson, special projects manager, Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging; Taylor Dittrich, consumable R&D engineer, Lincoln Electric; Maria Doria, medical missions manager, One World Surgery; Courtney Freyhauf, community outreach manager, NOPEC; Bre Ganuelas, marketing coordinator and brand specialist, Girl Scouts of North East Ohio; Marissa Gerdes, finance supervisor, AmTrust Financial; Elizabeth Goldsmith, program manager, Adaptive Sports Ohio; Georgina Green, manager of performance measurement and quality initiatives, Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging; Genevieve Gurnick, purchasing, Seaway Bolt & Specials Inc.; Megan Hahn, social media manager, Anheuser-Busch InBev; Audrey Higgins, consumables R&D engineer, Lincoln Electric; Kelly Higgins, director of client management, American Express; Kim Hill, manager, marketing and communications, Dwellworks; Jen Johns, executive director, Academy of Medicine of Cleveland and Northern Ohio; Amber Jones, director of community health, Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation; Sara Jones, regional sales assistant, WKYC Channel 3 News; Michelle Kirkwood-Hughe, principal, Cleveland Metropolitan School District; Danyelle Kupfer, paid media analyst, BoxCast; Leora Lanzola, vice president, development and marketing, Care Alliance Health Center; Stephanie Lassiter, executive director, Art of Me; Rachel Mack, vice president, recruiting and service delivery, Staffing Solutions Enterprises; Erin Mayock, senior solution design analyst, ERT; Kate McCall, director of communication and marketing, Holy Name High School; Laura Mottor, manager of special events and annual giving, Girl Scouts of North East Ohio; Melanie Myers, ERChealth wellness consultant, Oswald Companies; Rachael Olasunkanmi, student finance account manager, We Can Code IT; Catrina Otonoga, policy and partnerships manager, preterm; Meghan Paynter, communications manager, Budget Dumpster; Theresa Pfister, HR generalist, Union Home Mortgage; Stephanie Poutz, channel marketing manager, Oatey; Bailey Purpura, social engagement coordinator, Engage Adcom; Abby Radcliffe, marketing and project manager, Health Journeys; Amber Ruhe, development assistant project manager, The NRP Group; Lauren Scotta, space grant liaison, NASA; Hannah Smoloff, senior talent acquisition specialist, The NRP Group; Candace Swaisgood, entrepreneur/corporate trainer, Adulting: A Crash Course; Daniela Tejada, project manager, Cleveland Clinic; Gelise Thomas, research community outreach coordinator, attorney, University Hospitals; Erin Thompson, senior accountant, Marcum LLP; Keely Veatch, marketing and communications coordinator, College Now Greater Cleveland; Jennifer Villyard, associate, Thompson Hine; and Yuan Wu, Sr. Banking Analytics Consultant, KeyBank.
Thirty-seven female leaders applied to be mentors for the program and 16 were accepted in the first cohort. They are: Daniela Aguilera, senior manager supply chain planning and execution, American Eagle Outfitters; Jackie Bebenroth, principal, Muse; Gloria Cortes, regulatory reporting manager, vice president, PNC Financial Services; Elizabeth Faler, general manger, The Ritz-Carlton; Alyson Fieldman, chief marketing strategy officer, Marcum LLP; Phyllis (Seven) Harris, executive director, LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland; Adriennie Hatten, nonprofit management Independent Consultant; Katherine Lehtinen, vice president of brand and digital marketing, Oatey; Mai Moore, founder and executive director, EYEJ: Empowering Youth, Exploring Justice; SueAnn Naso, president and CEO, Staffing Solutions Enterprises; Ann Newman, immediate past CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeastern Ohio, Inc.; Shannon Ross, vice president of human resources, OnShift; Lauren Rudman, human resources director, Donley’s; Amy Salapski, managing partner, Cambium Development Group LLC; Stephanie Silverman, co-founder, Your Teen Media; and Dalithia Smith, chief human resources officer, Oatey.
As a part of the program, Engage! Cleveland awarded six scholarships to minority applicants through the Bridget McDevitt Memorial Scholarship created to honor and remember McDevitt’s passion around social injustice. Scholarship recipients were selected based on their passion for their career, love for the Cleveland community, a willingness to learn from others and the capability to pay it forward.
