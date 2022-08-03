Engage Cleveland logo

Engage! Cleveland, an organization focused on attracting and retaining talent to the area, announced the 29 professionals selected for the fourth cohort of its Women’s Mentorship Program and the second cohort of its Co-ed Mentorship Program.

The program began in mid-July 2022 and last for six months. The program is meant to connect the 29 professionals with nine community leaders. 120 mentees and 36 mentors have participated since the program started in January 2020, according to the release.

“Engage! Cleveland is thrilled to have selected such an exceptional group of talented mentees and mentors in Greater Cleveland for our Mentorship Programs,” Ashley Basile Oeken, president of Engage! Cleveland, said in the release. “We look forward to watching this group grow and learn in their personal, professional, and civic lives.”

