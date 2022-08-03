Engage! Cleveland, an organization focused on attracting and retaining talent to the area, announced the 29 professionals selected for the fourth cohort of its Women’s Mentorship Program and the second cohort of its Co-ed Mentorship Program.
The program began in mid-July 2022 and last for six months. The program is meant to connect the 29 professionals with nine community leaders. 120 mentees and 36 mentors have participated since the program started in January 2020, according to the release.
“Engage! Cleveland is thrilled to have selected such an exceptional group of talented mentees and mentors in Greater Cleveland for our Mentorship Programs,” Ashley Basile Oeken, president of Engage! Cleveland, said in the release. “We look forward to watching this group grow and learn in their personal, professional, and civic lives.”
Women’s Mentorship Program
● Megan Antalek, Manufacturing Engineer, Reuter-Stokes
● Alyson Clements, Experienced Tax Manager, Grant Thornton LLP
● Rachel Collard, Manufacturing Engineer, BWX Technologies
● Katlyn DeGraw, Project Manager, Jennasis & Associates
● DaLisa Delk Cann, Nurse Manager, Registered Nurse, Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center
● David Goler, Account Executive, WKYC
● Ashley Hawthorne, Teacher, Cleveland Metropolitan School District
● Jessica Hubbard, Assistant Manager of Visitor Services, The Cleveland Museum of Art
● Felicia Jackson Marketing & Client Relationship Manager, UBIZ Venture Capital/ Urban League of Greater
Cleveland
● Jermeka Jackson, Family Support Specialists, Say Yes to Education
● Tawanna Jackson, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager, Nestle
● Endia Jones, Manager, Human Resources, PMQI, Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging
● Ryan Kearns, Development Associate, Literary Cleveland
● Stephanie Kresic, Customer Support Engineer II/Clinical Implementation Specialist, MIM Software
● Jordan Kushner, Audit Manager, Grant Thornton, LLP
● Metta Matthews, Executive Assistant, MIM Software Inc.
● Maggie McNamara, Organizational Communication and Engagement Manager, Transtar Industries
● Sean O’Brien, Data & Grants Specialist, Youth Opportunities Unlimited
● Becki Owston, Deputy Director of Research, BWX Technologies
● Alyssa Perna, Small Business Owner & Tech Conference Producer, Experience Events / ASUG
● Chris Rightnour, Tax Manager, Grant Thornton, LLP
● Jacqueline Simmons, CEO, Changing Lives One Step At a Time
● Dominique Stecker, Provider Operations Supervisor, Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging
● Willainia Studmire, Product Specialist, Senior Production Chemist, MP Biomedicals
● Sydney Van Scoy, Associate Portfolio Manager, Clearstead
● Lesley Vizurraga, Business Development Manager, GNCO, Inc.
● Hannah Williams, Senior Tax Associate, Grant Thornton, LLP
● Tachieka Williams, Human Resources Representative III, FirstEnergy
Co-ed Mentorship Program
● Ellen Boehm, Senior Vice President Innovation and Technology Strategy & Operations, Keyfactor
● Shayla L Davis, State Representative, Ohio House of Representatives
● Rita Dawson, Vice President, Cleveland Steel Tool Co
● Kimberley Gillan-Shafron, Director of Communications and PR, Hospice of the Western Reserve
● Carolyn Lekan, Vice President- Human Resources, The Sherwin-Williams Company
● Melissa Neiberlein, Human Resources Director, Mars Electric
● Mary Ripley, Assistant Marketing Director, NOPEC
● Diana Starks, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
● Brian Thiry, Director, Entity Engagement, ReliabilityFirst