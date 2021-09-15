Engage! Cleveland will hold its 8th annual young professionals week Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, with a lineup of events geared toward young professionals who live and work in Greater Cleveland.
In a return to an in-person format, Ashley Basile Oeken, president of Engage! Cleveland, said she’s excited to get young professionals physically back into the Cleveland community.
“In 2020, we had to do it entirely virtual,” Oeken told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 9. “So being able to host safe events in 2021 is very exciting for our team.”
When choosing the varied lineup of events, Oeken said a lot of the decisions came down to the types of events that made the most sense while still living amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While in-person events were possible, she explained that infection numbers and realistic capacity requirements were top of mind during the planning process.
“Returning to in-person for 2021 was the goal, but we weren’t sure if we would be able to execute it due to COVID-19 numbers and how things were trending in the state,” she said. “So, this year was challenging to plan for as no one had a clear view into the future and what that even looks like. There is a lot that goes into planning the event in terms of the partners, venues and speakers, and a lot of that has to come together seamlessly to have it all function over a week. A lot of work around the logistics was a big component for this year’s events.”
Available events run the gamut of fitness experiences, like yoga, Pilates, rowing, barre, spin classes and dance classes, as well as evening experiences like ice cream tasting, speed networking, beer tastings, tours of popular Cleveland businesses, ax throwing and a Cleveland Browns watch party. Afternoon events range from panel discussions to cooking classes. Booking the varied lineup of activities is a call back to Engage! Cleveland’s main goal: helping young professionals grow in Cleveland, Oeken said.
“And when we look at growth, we look at helping young professionals grow professionally, personally and physically when getting involved in the community,” she said. “So, the week’s programming options are designed to do that in a way that will appeal to the masses within the professional community. We like to start every morning with fitness events to start the day off on the right foot, learning a little bit more about work-life balance.”
During the lunch hour, Oeken said those events focus on “prominent speakers” in the Cleveland area, so the goal was to identify topics and speakers that are relevant to young professionals. For evening events, she explained the main goal was to support local small businesses and get people back out into their communities.
“We tried to do things where you can touch and feel, more experiential activities where the company comes into play, like making your own candles or a margarita master class,” Oeken said. “And then we also have some community service projects because we want to give back to the community and teach that aspect. It all goes back to helping professionals grow professionally, personally and physically through events focusing on what is going on in the community that are timely and relevant.”
But the overall goal of Engage! Cleveland’s Young Professionals week is to expose attendees to everything Cleveland has to offer to a young professional.
“We want to make them fall in love and want to stay here,” Oeken said. “Engagement and retention are big goals, bringing awareness to what we have here. I think when someone is new to the community, they don’t know all of these terrific opportunities and different businesses we have in the community. It’s about showcasing that. And, as a byproduct of that, we want professionals to see these opportunities as a chance to get involved.”
At the end of each event, Engage! Cleveland surveys attendees about their experiences – and historically, Oeken said responses have been positive overall.
“We want nothing more than 100% of the people attending to say they learned something new and now want to get more involved in their community,” she said. “We want them to ultimately stay here because they fell in love with Cleveland and feel inclined to make it even better.”