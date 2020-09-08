Engage! Cleveland will host its seventh young professionals week from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11.
The nine-day series of events helps young professionals explore Cleveland’s community, network with area leaders and peers and experience the city’s offerings.
The event will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re proud and beyond excited to host the country’s inaugural virtual young professionals week and the seventh year of our most-popular signature program to showcase our thriving region,” Engage! Cleveland President Ashley Basile Oeken said in a news release. “While not the year we imagined, 2020 has provided a unique opportunity to bring Cleveland’s young professional community an even more authentic YP Week, showing off the innovativeness of our local businesses, nonprofits, leaders and more who have shaped Cleveland into a premier location to live and work for young professionals.”
There will be 25 virtual events including: what’s next in Cleveland sports; women in leadership; fall flavors: salted caramel apple pie baking workshop; and beer 101: next-level beer tasting with Platform Beer Co..
Those in search of a job or volunteer opportunity can attend the young professional employment, education and civic engagement fair on Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Those looking to experience new workout classes from fitness studios around the city can sign up for yoga, barre, bootcamp and rock climbing every day throughout the week.
Early access registration for Engage! Cleveland Employer Members is now live. Ticket sales opened to the general public on Sept. 8. Those interested can learn more by visiting engagecleveland.org/ypweek2020.