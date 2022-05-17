Engage! Cleveland will host its ninth annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week from June 18 to June 25.
The eight-day event series is for Cleveland’s young professionals, college students and interns to explore the city’s community, network with area leaders and peers and experience everything Cleveland has to offer, according to a news release. This year’s series has over 40 fitness/wellness, professional development, learning and networking events in the morning, afternoon and evening.
“We’re excited and proud to host the ninth annual Cleveland Young Professionals Week,” Ashley Basile Oeken, president of Engage! Cleveland, said in the release. “At Engage! Cleveland, it is our goal to attract, engage and retain young, diverse talent in Cleveland. With YP Week, we are living our mission by introducing young professionals to a wide range of activities, events and networks that help them not only fall in love with the city but make it their lasting home.”
Some of the highlights include: Lessons in Leadership Q&A with Dr. Akram Boutros, president and CEO of MetroHealth; Deborah Hoover, president and CEO of Burton D. Morgan Foundation; and August Napoli, president, and CEO of United Way Greater Cleveland; ziplining through the Cleveland Metroparks; a Women in Leadership panel featuring Kristen Baird Adams, chief of staff at PNC, Andrean Horton Partner and chief legal officer at Dealer Tire; Loretta Mester, president and CEO of Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland; and Teresa Metcalf Beasley, chair of Public Law Practice Group at McDonald Hopkins LLC; Jump Fit with Krazy Fit; a young professional chat with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb; and behind the scenes tours of Progressive Field, FirstEnergy Stadium and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
To register and to see a full schedule, visit engagecleveland.org/cleypweek.