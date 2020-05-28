The city of Beachwood will review its process – and ordinance – for awarding engineering contracts after Councilman Mike Burkons raised questions about both the legality and the wisdom of routinely awarding such work to one firm.
At its May 4 meeting, held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city council awarded a $111,000 contract to GPD Group of Akron, which acts as the city’s engineering firm, to design 12 traffic signal boxes on Richmond Road, that will be upgraded and coordinated via fiber optic cable to enhance traffic flow.
The vote was 5-2, with Burkons and Eric Synenberg in the minority. While Burkons objected May 4 and motioned to table the matter prior to the vote on the contract award, he raised the issue a second time on May 18.
“I challenge all of you to reach out to every other city,” Burkons said. “And just ask them, ‘Hey, on infrastructure projects do you allow the firm you hire as city engineer to award themselves design and engineering contract on an infrastructure process without any competitive process?’
“We don’t have that (oversight). Where any time there needs to be an increase in the compensation, they have to convince themselves that it’s deserved and then ask our finance director to increase it. And our finance director … is not an engineer. He’s not qualified to judge compensation for engineering projects. This is how every other city does this.“
At its May 4 meeting, council approved payment to GPD Group of $17,854 in engineering services representing eight invoices. Prior to its vote on the traffic signals, council also unanimously approved a $54,416 contract awarding design and analysis for storm sewer alternatives on Fairmount Boulevard to GPD Group.
BEACHWOOD’S ORDINANCE
Beachwood adopted an ordinance on procurement of professional services in 1998, rather than following Ohio Revised Code, which specifically prohibits considering price in awarding professional contracts.
Beachwood’s ordinance, Chapter 169, reads in part: “All contracts for professional design firms and construction managers in the amount of twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000) or more shall be awarded on the basis of qualifications of the potential contractor and price, as determined by council. … These procedures are not intended to be formal bidding requirements, but rather an informal procedure to determine the best contractor to whom a contract should be awarded.”
Burkons said he spoke to law directors and city engineers, who delineated the role of the city engineer in their communities. That role, he said, is to prepare the scope of a project and act as an “owner’s rep” – review engineering firms interested in the contract, ranking them in order, and finally negotiating price.
“When we award it to ourselves, let alone without any competitive process – even if there was one – there’d be a huge conflict of interest that the person hired as the city engineer must negotiate with themselves the compensation for the design aspect of the project,” Burkons said. “Now this same exact process is employed with the inspection side of the process, where again there’s good reasons why you don’t want the engineer with the inspecting contract to be the one with the design contract because one of the tasks for that inspecting contract is to find flaws made by the design contract. You wouldn’t want them to be the same party.”
In addition, he said, the city engineer negotiates with the design engineer or the inspecting engineer to negotiate a price for any changes that occur during a project.
LAW DIRECTOR’S OPINION
Diane Calta, Beachwood city law director, spoke to the issue at both the May 4 and May 18 meetings.
She said in her opinion, the award of the contract to GPD did not violate the city’s ordinance, Chapter 159, which exempts the city from Ohio Revised Code Sections 153.65 through 153.71 pertaining to review and procurement of professional services.
“The city exempts itself from that section, but it has never adopted, from what I can find, any rules or regulations or procedures to implement the system and the process for the city,” Calta said.
She said she would review her ideas, which she would not reveal at this time, with the administration.
“The question that was posed to me was whether or not there was a violation of Chapter 169 and my opinion is no,” she said. “And the reason there was no violation is because what I said at the last council meeting: The work that is authorized is within the scope of the city engineer. ”
Calta offered a four-plus page legal opinion on the matter on May 26, amplifying her verbal opinion.
A MOTION TO REVIEW
At the May 18 meeting, Councilman Alec Isaacson made a motion to refer a review of the ordinance to the public works committee.
“I’d like to move that we refer an analysis of our engineering hiring processes to our public works committee for review, comparing to other communities around us so that we can be sure that we’re doing the right thing and that what we’re doing remains in the mainstream,” Isaacson said.
Council President James Pasch said a motion would not be necessary for such a review to occur.
Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said he is open to changing Beachwood’s ordinance.
“I would be open to a discussion later on changing some of the code section,” Horwitz said. “It may be something that we want to look at.”
Councilwoman June Taylor said the lowest price is not always the best price.
“While I have the greatest respect for the competitive bidding process, I also have the greatest respect for keeping in mind that often times, the lowest bid is not the best bid,” she said.
Burkons said he wants Beachwood to follow Ohio Revised Code on the matter.
“I think you misunderstood that I was insinuating price,” he said. “I was insinuating we choose our engineer in a competitive process dictated by the Ohio Revised Code that actually prohibits even considering price.”