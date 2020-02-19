Enhancements make B’nai Jeshurun more inclusive

While B’nai Jeshurun Congregation has taken many steps to ensure that people who might be excluded from activities are included in the worship space, the synagogue’s inclusion Shabbat services places those who might otherwise be excluded from leadership front and center: on the bimah.
The Pepper Pike synagogue’s Inclusion Shabbat started in November and attracted more than 50 people in its first service, according to its website.
The special Friday night service takes place every two months, include adults who take part at Horvitz YouthAbility, an empowerment program of Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland.
Some participants rehearse with Heidi Solomon, director of YouthAbility, prior to taking part under the leadership of Rabbi Josh Foster, B’nai Jeshurun’s education engagement rabbi.
The colorful siddur that is used for the service contains essential elements of a Kabbalat Shabbat service, but edits it to a half-hour in length. The booklets contain Hebrew, English and transliteration for each prayer.
Dale Nash, trustee and chairman of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s inclusion committee, said he has found the services uplifting.
“These are services run by the (synagogue) and by Rabbi Josh Foster using participants who have special needs,” Nash said. “And I am frankly blown away by the results that we’ve had. We’ve had two of them so far. They speak English as well Hebrew based on their capability. In one case there was a young lady who also signed her portion as she spoke it. The capabilities of the people who come to our inclusion Shabbat is a real eye opener to anyone who thinks this can’t be done.”
In a brief tour of the facility, Nash pointed out facets of the building that have been changed to allow for handicap accessibility and inclusion. Among them, the front doors were redesigned with a flat threshold and the vestibule was redesigned. The synagogue’s sound system was enhanced and includes the option of piping microphones direct to hearing aids through a T-coil system. The synagogue owns a set of large-print prayer books and magnifying lenses, which can be used in combination. There are two different kinds of headsets available: one for amplification, the second for canceling noise. The synagogue also converted a bathroom into a gender-neutral family bathroom complete with hooks outside to hang tallitot.
And the board has been through sensitivity training specifically around special needs.
“All of the members of the inclusion committee have some contact with special needs, either themselves or their families,” Nash said. “It isn’t a requirement. it’s just the way it is. That includes me.”
B’nai Jeshurun opens a quiet room for noisy events, Nash said, such as celebrations around Purim, “so that those with special needs who may need a more subdued environment have a place to go.”