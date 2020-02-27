Ensemble Theatre will present “Kindertransport” Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. March 6 to 29 at Mainstage Theatre in Cleveland Heights as part of its 40th season anniversary.
The play is based on the real 1938 to 1940 Kindertransport rescue effort, where 10,000 Jewish children from European countries traveled alone by train to Great Britain to escape the Holocaust. Kindertransport is regarded one of the few successful attempts to save European Jews from the Holocaust. However, for many of these children, they never saw their families again as they traveled to their new lives alone.
The play, written by Diane Samuels, tells the story of parents Helga and Werner Schlesinger dealing with the difficult decision of deciding to make their daughter, Eva, a Kindertransport or keeping her in Germany with them.
“‘Kindertransport’ is a memory play,” said Celeste Cosentino, executive artistic director of Ensemble Theatre. “It tells the story of a woman looking back at the time when she, as a child, was put on the Kindertransport. It focuses on looking back in the past through the generational history of a family.”
The play has Cleveland connections, as it’s directed by Cleveland Heights resident Katia Schwarz and features Cleveland-area resident Dorothy Silver as Lil and Laura Perotta of Cleveland Heights as Evelyn.
Cosentino rediscovered “Kindertransport” when she was selecting plays or musicals written, directed and/or starred in by women to celebrate Ensemble Theatre’s 40th anniversary season to match its “making her story” theme dedicated to Lucia Colombi, Ensemble founder and Cosentino’s mother.
“The reason I picked it is because it’s very timely with what’s going on in our country right now and how we’re treating children at our borders,” she said. “The script in a lot of ways resonates with horrible stuff like this that are still happening in 2020 and how people at the southern border where children are being caged and treated like second-class people.
“That’s been my mission the last five or so years as artistic director: reaching out to those types of communities and creating an opportunity for every community to talk about what’s happening, finding how these national or worldly issues relate to people in Cleveland. As a theater company, you tend to reach out to the African American community, the Jewish community, the LGBTQ community – people who are experiencing that type of bigotry still. ... We’re still fighting similar fights that we were during Word War II, which is frightening.”
Cosentino urges those who attend take careful note of Schwarz’s careful use of mirroring, memory, family and Jewish culture, but most importantly, come with open eyes and mind.
“It gives you a lot of connection to a history that needs to be remembered and that needs to be accentuated at a time now where history is trying to be rewritten by certain people,” Cosentino said. “It’s the idea that we have to be reminded of what happened so that history doesn’t repeat itself. It also helps give people a context of what happened and how it’s important to learn that history in order to not continue to make the same mistakes.”
The various shows have interactive or special elements before the show depending on the day. The final showing March 29 will feature a talk-back with a 94-year-old woman who road the Kindertransport. March 8 and March 15 at 2 p.m. shows are “pay what you can,” meaning attendees can enter paying whatever amount they have to allow for the entire community to be able to see the show, Cosentino said.