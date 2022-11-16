Green Road Synagogue hired Rachel Epstein as its executive director, synagogue president Shalom Schwartzben announced in a Nov. 8 email to the congregation.
She replaces Sarah Ehrenreich, who announced in early September that she would resign at the end of that month.
“She has hit the ground running, re-imagining and upgrading numerous aspects of our shul’s operations and programming,” Schwartzben wrote. “We look forward to her dynamic involvement.”
Epstein addressed the congregation in the release.
“As a lifelong Clevelander, I am honored to be of service to such an upstanding Jewish institution,” she wrote.
She said she believes her management style and people skills will translate well from her experience as the former individual ticket sales and services manager at Playhouse Square in Cleveland.
“With considerable experience in fundraising, I aim to align the shul’s future goals with the appropriate funds for the shul to continue to thrive,” she wrote.
Epstein has two bachelor’s degrees with a concentration in bioethics.