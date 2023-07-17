Israel Bonds Cleveland will host an event with Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, and Dani Naveh, Israel Bonds president and CEO, at 7 p.m. July 25 at Green Road Synagogue at 2437 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
Until recently, Erdan also served as Israel’s ambassador to the United States, the first person to hold both roles concurrently since Abba Eban in the 1950s, according to a news release.
“We are privileged to host one of Israel’s highest ranking foreign ministers,” Steven Greenberg, Israel Bonds Cleveland general chair, said in the release. “Ambassador Erdan is fighting in the global arena every day in support of Israel.”
As ambassador to the U.N., Erdan initiated and passed a critical resolution in the U.N. General Assembly combating Holocaust denial – making it only the second time in history that an Israeli-led resolution was passed at the U.N.. He is a steadfast defender of Israel and constantly fights for Israel on the world stage, the release stated.
Prior to serving as a U.N. ambassador, he served in the Israeli Knesset for 17 years and held several ministerial positions including Minister of Public Security, Minister of Strategic Affairs and Minister of Environmental Protection. He was a member of Israel’s Security Cabinet and led many important reforms in Israeli society, the release stated.
Naveh assumed his current role in December 2021, bringing to Israel Bonds extensive experience after holding key positions in government and the business and financial sectors. Naveh served as minister of health, helping the national health care system to a post-recession turnaround, stabilizing it during one of Israel’s deepest and most severe financial crises, the release stated.
Prior to the event, there will be a dinner at 5:30 for current honor societies members.
“We can support Israel by investing in Israel bonds,” Thomas Lockshin, Israel Bonds executive director for Ohio and Kentucky, said in the release. “Israel bonds offer strong rates and strengthen every aspect of Israel’s economy, and are available for portfolios, retirement plans, as gifts to family and friends and as donations to charitable organizations. Israel bonds start at $36 and are available online at israelbonds.com.”
Reservations are required for the dinner and event. To RSVP, contact the Israel Bonds office at 216-454-0180 or cleveland@israelbonds.com.