The new Erie Bank at 28029 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 7, with about 40 people in attendance, including Erie Bank regional manager Westley Gillespie. He told attendees about the process of constructing the bank and its goals moving forward. Guests were treated to dessert and beverages, and were given the opportunity to view the completed building.
“It looks beautiful, as you can see,” Gillsepie said. “It’s very unique, classy. We hope it brings a welcoming feel when you walk through the door.”
Erie Bank senior executive vice president Marty Griffith, who attended the event, said, “You can tell as you walk in, it’s just a different feel.”
Dave Zimmer, president of Erie Bank, joined the festivities.
“Thank you very much,” Zimmer said. “It does my heart good to see this. It’s amazing. What a crowd we have; the employees, the customers and, as Marty said, tell all your friends, but we’re just super happy to be here and we really appreciate the support, and we will not let you down.”
Also in attendance was Woodmere Mayor Ben Holbert.
“This is a wonderful day in the village of Woodmere,” Holbert told those in attendance. “On Nov. 18 (2021), we stood out in this parking lot and anybody who was here will say we shivered, froze half to death, but it was absolutely worth it.”
Lobby hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.