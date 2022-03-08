Construction of the ERIEBANK coming to Eton Chagrin Boulevard’s West End development is underway in Woodmere.
The bank, which broke ground last November, will be located next to Chipotle, Starbucks, AT&T and Texas de Brazil, commencing a new development phase for Eton, according to a news release.
The bank is slated to open this year.
[ Mabel's BBQ at Eton to open this month ]
ERIEBANK first opened in 2005 and now has almost a dozen locations with plans for future growth in the Northeast Ohio market.
Eton Chagrin Boulevard is part of the Stark Enterprises portfolio.
[ Trail opens new connection between Woodmere, Orange ]