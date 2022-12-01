ERIEBANK, a division of CNB Bank, will open a new branch at 28029 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.

An official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard’s West End. The banking company serves communities in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.

Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The bank will be closed on Sundays.

For more information about ERIEBANK, visit eriebank.bank.

