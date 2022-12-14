Erika Gold, a Holocaust survivor from Beachwood, and her granddaughter, Jazzy Gold, will be featured in a 30-minute NBC News Now program called “Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism in America” at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
The two spent about one hour on Dec. 7 with a reporter at the Maltz Museum in Beachwood, where Erika Gold volunteers and Jazzy Gold works as a visitor services associate.
Erika Gold said the news team was looking for a grandparent and grandchild to interview.
Jazzy Gold said she first experienced antisemitism in Hungary when she went there at the age of 13 for her bat mitzvah.
“That was my first real, I guess, wake-up call that things are still bad. We’re not completely safe,” Jazzy Gold told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 14.
She said she also experienced antisemitism at Cleveland Heights High School and in her dormitory at the University of Cincinnati, where someone spray painted a swastika near a laundry room just after she had placed a mezuzah on her door.
