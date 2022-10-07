Erika Eskenazi was hired as the next director of the Early Childhood Center at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, effective Oct. 19.
Eskenazi will take over for Jane Mayers, who announced this summer she would retire from the director role this year, according to an Oct. 7 news release from the temple.
“Fairmount Temple has been blessed by Jane Mayer’s extraordinary leadership as our ECC director,” said Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum, associate rabbi at Fairmount Temple, in the release. “We are grateful for her many years of service to our community and congratulate her on her retirement. At the same time, we are excited to welcome in Erika to lead our Early Childhood Center as we begin this new chapter for our program. Throughout the search process, I have been impressed by Erika’s experience and perspective, and I look forward to partnering with Erika to help our ECC thrive.”
After graduating from Towson University in Towson, Md., Eskenazi started her career working for the Regional Infant Hearing Program in Cambridge, Ohio. Throughout her career, she’s built relationships and community, according to the release, including as education director at Beth Sholom-Chevra Shas in DeWitt, N.Y.; as head of the children family and camp department at the Virginia Beach Jewish Community Center; and senior regional director of Delta BBYO. Most recently, she has been the director of the KinderCare Learning Center at University Circle in Cleveland for the Cleveland Clinic.
“She fosters a love for learning and exploring new things and she is excited to rejoin working in the Jewish community and being a part of this amazing preschool,” said Julianna Johnston Senturia, Fairmount Temple executive director, in the release.
To learn more about Fairmount Temple’s Early Childhood Center, call 216-464-1752 or visit fairmounttemple.org.