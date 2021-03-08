When Rabbi Israel Schneider and Devorah Galupkin Schneider’s seven children were kindergarteners, the couple decided they did not want them to have their grandmother as their kindergarten teacher.
Esther Galupkin taught them anyway. She provided transportation to the children from their Wickliffe home to Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights.
“On days approaching Jewish holidays, there would be the singing of songs,” Galupkin’s son-in-law, Rabbi Schneider, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We thought she wasn’t teaching our children, but very fortunately, the commute became a classroom.”
Galupkin, 82, who taught kindergarten at Hebrew Academy for 60 years, died Feb. 15 of cancer. She had been diagnosed during Sukkot in October 2020.
“Esther Galupkin was a remarkable individual and a gifted educator who invested her efforts, energy and talents in her life’s mission, Torah chinuch, spanning an extraordinary 60-year career in Jewish education,” Rabbi Simcha Dessler, education director at Hebrew Academy, wrote to the CJN. “She made a profound difference in the generations of students whose lives she touched. As a beloved kindergarten teacher, she taught them how to read and appreciate the Hebrew language but more than anything else, she gifted her students with an appreciation for Jewish identity, Jewish heritage, and for their potential in life.”
Galupkin had a particularly honed skill at knowing just how to approach her students, Schneider said.
“She was such a gifted teacher,” Schneider said. “She had an innate sixth sense about when to be tough and when to be soft.”
He said one parent wrote about how Galupkin had “whipped her sons into shape” while another former student recalled she was one of the few people to provide him with a positive educational experience.
Galupkin sang and danced with her students and composed songs for them to learn as part of her repertoire.
“She was a very proud Israeli and Jewess,” Schneider said. “She made accommodations to American culture but never concessions.”
She called her students by their Hebrew or Yiddish names and referred to the days of the week and the months of the year by their Hebrew names.
After her retirement, she continued working part-time at Hebrew Academy as a tutor and supplemental educator.
In addition, she was active at Lev Miriam Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, particularly as a translator for Israeli patients at Cleveland hospitals. She maintained connections with the families, placing telephone calls to them around holidays and simchas, Schneider said.
Born Oct. 9, 1938, in Tel Aviv, she was the daughter of Rechel Bina “Bella” and Yisrael Dov Spanier, who were both born in Poland but emigrated from Germany to Israel after the rise of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.
Schneider said she remembered the celebration in the streets when Israel became a state when she was a child.
After high school, Esther Spanier spent time at Kibbutz Hafetz Haim, located in the Shephelah, caring for children.
She married Torah scholar Rabbi Elia N. Galupkin in 1957 in Israel. He too, was a European refugee who “dodged Hitler and Stalin,” said Schneider, and the same year, the two immigrated to the United States.
Rabbi Galupkin followed Telshe Yeshiva from Lithuania to its new home in Cleveland, and then to Wickliffe, where the Galupkins raised their daughter, Devorah, and where he taught.
Schneider said it was Esther Galupkin’s idealism that drove the marriage.
After her funeral Feb. 15, 3 Adar, in Telshe Yeshiva’s dining room in Wickliffe, she was buried in B’nei Brak, Israel, next to her husband, Rabbi Elia Galupkin.
She leaves a brother, Benny Spanier, of Tel Aviv; her daughter, Devora Galupkin Schneider (Rabbi Israel Schneider); and seven grandchildren. A brother, Pinchas Maoz, predeceased her.
Donations in her memory can be made to Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, Telshe Yeshiva or Lev Miriam Bikur Cholim of Cleveland.