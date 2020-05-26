Ethan Karp was appointed next chair the Cleveland/Cuyahoga County Workforce Development Board. He replaces outgoing chair FIT Technology CEO Micki Tubbs.
In a May 21 news release, Karp said this is a critical time for Northeast Ohio.
“This pandemic has shown how truly innovative and resilient our business and our people have become,” Karp said. “The importance of the Cleveland/Cuyahoga County Workforce Development Board has never been greater with so many people experiencing disruption in their work lives and seeking better opportunities. The more quickly we can recover as a region, the more competitive we will be in the long run. That means we need to connect job seekers with employers and train more people as fast as possible and continue our efforts developing a well-prepared workforce for the future.”
Since 2015, Karp has served as president and CEO of MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, an organization that helps small manufacturers in Northeast Ohio grow and become more competitive.
According to the release, MAGNET has played a role in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19 and helped manufacturers across the state pivot into developing critical supplies of personal protective equipment.
The organization has also partnered with University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic to provide supplies to front-line medical workers.
Karp will serve a three-year term as chair of the Cleveland/Cuyahoga County Workforce Development Board, which serves as the advisory body for the Cuyahoga County Department of Workforce Development. It which provides resources to help residents move toward financial independence through employment.
A Beachwood resident, Karp was a member of the Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36 class of 2019.