After a soft opening in March, the Eton Car Wash opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 13.
The car wash is a partnership between Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere and local car leasing company, Buckeye Auto Lease, owned by Michael Friedman.
“We’re doing a lot of our friends and our family’s cars, we’re doing these details and we’re doing a lot of tenants that are also at Eton,” Friedman told the Cleveland Jewish News at the grand opening. “Our most popular service that we offer is called a mini detail and that consists of (sanitizing) the inside – so it’s COVID free and we do the outside, we wax it.”
Located in the Eton Chagrin Boulevard parking garage, the car wash will enable guests, employees and offices to have their car washed and detailed while they are working or shopping.
Patrons can also park in the Eton Car Wash space in front of the Stone Oven Bakery and Cafe and have their car taken into the garage by a car wash employee.
Friedman has three employees. He said they aim to wash at least three cars per day.
“Things are going pretty smoothly,” Friedman said. “We’re having fun. We spent a lot of money fixing this place up and we’re happy about that, and once the businesses start opening and the tenants are here, we’re going to be really, really busy.”
Appointments can be made by calling 216-849-2828.
In a news release, Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said the Eton Chagrin Boulevard development was built to provide the community a “wonderful experience” while on the property.
“We are thrilled to partner with Michael Friedman and Buckeye Auto Lease to add another incredible, convenient asset while customers work, shop, dine, and enjoy themselves,” Schmidt said in the release. “Buckeye Auto Lease’s like-minded customer service values aligns perfectly with ours and we are thrilled to together offer this top of the line car wash service to the community.”