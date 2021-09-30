Eton Chagrin Boulevard’s Starbucks location at 28053 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere will be closed until further notice.
A sign on the door signaled the closure. The store’s Google result is also marked closed, as well as its listing on the official Starbucks website. As recently as Sept. 18, the location posted on its Instagram account, @sbuxwoodmere, that it adjusted its operations to drive-thru only. It also announced adjusted hours, which were 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends. Additionally, it was seeking applications for baristas with a post on Aug. 28 and Sept. 13.
