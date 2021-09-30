This story has been updated to show that the Woodmere location of Starbucks still has restricted drive-thru operations.
Eton Chagrin Boulevard’s Starbucks location at 28053 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere has closed its in-store cafe until further notice.
A sign on the door signaled the adjusted operations. Operating drive-thru only, customers can order 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. All operations are halted on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The note recommended ordering ahead. Customers who order ahead can just proceed to the drive-thru pick-up window.
In the event they've arrived during restricted hours, the note also suggested customers should download the Starbucks app to find another nearby store.
Other area locations are also grappling with adjusted hours and operations, and some temporary closures can be found online at each Starbucks location page on the official company website.
