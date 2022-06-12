The Eton Local Pop-Up Stand will provide a different small business owner with space to showcase their products and services during business hours every Friday and Saturday through October. It will be at the center kiosk of the atrium at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28601 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.
Featured businesses include:
• Baked by Jasz, a bakery in Eastlake, specializes in desserts and butter cream cakes and cupcakes.
• Lalela Scarf sells scarves, apparel and accessories featuring designs from young artists in after-school programs. Most of the proceeds benefit Lalela, a nonprofit arts education program for at-risk youth in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to its website.
• Dough Street is an edible cookie dough company started by a Solon couple, Katie Pollock and Andy Simms, in 2018. All products are kosher-certified, according to its website.
• Lizzie’s Bakery Nut Free is a peanut and tree nut free bakery in Northeast Ohio, offering baked goods made in a nut-free facility. The business was started in April 2020 by Caroline Weingart, a Shaker Heights resident, who bakes everything from scratch in her home kitchen, according to her website.
• Shugar Babe’s Sweet Confections specializes in cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes and other sweet treats, and is operated by Cleveland resident Ebony George, according to her website.
• Lake Erie Pet Food Co. sells local, all-natural, dog and cat food. The Eton atrium is pet-friendly, so both people and pets are invited to visit, according to a news release.
• Daisy Pops is a cake pop company in Kent whose goal is to add a joy to customers’ day one cake pop at a time, according to its website.
For a schedule of events, visit etonchagrinblvd.com/local.