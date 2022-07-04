Publisher's note: This story has been updated to include the names and additional charges.
A 26-year-old Euclid woman was killed in a late-night crash on Route 422 eastbound in Solon on July 1 and the 26-year-old driver was in Solon Jail awaiting charges, including involuntary manslaughter, according to a news release from Lt. William Vajdich of the Solon Police Department.
Ishonna N. Pratcher was ejected from the back seat of a vehicle and was transported to a hospital, where she died, according to the release..
A 1-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl were taken to a hospital and were listed in critical condition, and the driver, Augustin A. Thompkins, was taken to a hospital for treatment and then to Jail, the release stated. All three are from Euclid. Police said they believe the man and the woman were the parents of the children.
Thompkins was also charged with aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated homicide by vehicle, fleeing and eluding, endangering children, operating a vehicle under the influence, resisting arrest and driving in marked lanes. He was being held on $1 million cash or surety bond.
Solon officers were returning to Solon after completing an unrelated assignment in Garfield Heights at about 11:35 p.m. July 1, according to the release. The officers saw a dark colored Jeep SUV with no taillights swerving on Interstate 480 eastbound near the split of Interstate 271 north. The officers stopped the vehicle on I-480 near the Green Road overpass in Warrensville Heights.
The driver was suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence and was pulled over by Solon police, who requested officers from Warrensville Heights to investigate the suspected OVI, the release said.
While waiting for Warrensville Heights police to arrive, the driver drove away from the scene after being told to stop, the release stated. The officers lost sight of the vehicle, but attempted to find it on I-271 north. Shortly afterward, another officer who was traveling westbound on Route 422 noticed that the suspect was traveling eastbound on Route 422 into Solon. The vehicle crashed on Route 422 near Harper Road.
The suspect resisted arrest, but was handcuffed, according to the release. Once detained, the officers rendered aid to the injured woman as the Solon Fire Department responded to the scene, according to the release.
The Southeast Area Law Enforcement Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene and the roadway was closed for several hours.
“The Solon Police Department expresses our sincere condolences to the woman’s family and friends,” the news release read.
The children are in the custody of family members and the case is being monitored by Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services, Solon police said.
The investigation remains open.
This is a developing story.