After sitting out his freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beachwood High School football center Jack Felder wanted to create a program to help other new student-athletes ease into the transition of high school.
Now as a senior, he is seeing his vision come to life in the form of Bison Cares, a mentorship program for football players at Beachwood High School that pairs seasoned veterans in the program with incoming or struggling players. As part of the kickoff, Shaker Heights School High graduate and former Philadelphia Eagles guard Adrien Clarke spoke to the team June 22 about overcoming adversity.
“When I was a freshman, I sat out because of COVID, so it was hard for me to feel part of the team or involved, and the seniors tried to help me,” Felder told the Cleveland Jewish News. “But I think I wanted to do something special, to start a program and help these incoming guys have an easy transition. To feel a part of something.”
Felder, a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, said it feels good to see the program come to life, and he was happy to have Clarke speak to the team as he has known him for a long time.
Clarke, a former Ohio State University Buckeye player, spoke to the students about his journey, not only of playing high school, college and professional football, but doing so despite two major surgeries. Now he trains young athletes as the owner and CEO of Prograde Performance.
“It’s very rewarding,” Clarke told the CJN. “I appreciate the opportunity to be able to talk about my past experiences, the things that I was able to experience, but also to be able to encourage and to help in any fashion.”
He said he hopes the students can take away from his story that adversity, and even failure, is normal, but it’s how you react that makes the best out of a situation.
“Learning how to channel every situation to get a positive outcome and understanding no matter what it looks like, you can always control what you can control – which is high effort and making sure you have a great attitude,” he said.
Bison head coach Scott Fischer said Felder’s parents, Julie and Todd, have been instrumental in starting Bison Cares and getting sponsorships from local businesses. The program will pair seniors and juniors with incoming freshmen or other players new to the program to give guidance, support and advice for success on and off the field.
“We also thought it’d be a big opportunity for our kids to hear stories of, for example, Adrien – his experience in high school and how he got from high school to college and how that process works if you’re looking to play at that next level,” Fischer told the CJN. “And also, just giving them the motivational speaking to the fact that we aren’t 75 kids, we’re only 25 or 30, and how we can get through the adversity of playing smaller football and how we can be successful.”
Fischer, who became a bar mitzvah at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said the team has many Jewish players that can now benefit from this program.
“It nice to see some of those kids coming back out, getting involved and being a part of the team,” he said.