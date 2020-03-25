Jews in Northeast Ohio are now living in a virtual world.
Zoom, Facebook Live, YouTube and other video platforms are getting heavy use by Jewish educators and fitness trainers, after the COVID-19 pandemic closed their institutions’ doors.
For some, sliding into a platform using telephone or internet communication is seamless. Take Rabbi Pinchas Landis, education director of Partners in Torah.
“We had a little bit of a leg up, in that we were a lot luckier than others because about two years ago, we implemented a bunch of virtual learning programs anyways,” Landis said. “We started to do a lot of videos, and we actually have four different podcasts we do on a weekly basis – some daily, some weekly.”
Landis estimates Partners in Torah had already gotten to “what we call 10,000 consumptions of our digital content.”
For smaller groups and pairings, he said he’s encouraged people to use teleconferences or Zoom. For larger “gatherings,” like Partners in Torah’s signature Tuesday night Schmorg events, Landis is using Facebook Live, a platform that is free, public and allows interaction through a running chat line.
“My wife kind of monitors the chat feed while I teach the class,” he said.
As it shut down its facility, the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood ramped up its online offerings with a panoply of “events,” from book clubs on Zoom to fitness classes on Facebook Live.
Participation has increased since the start. On March 17, the JCC reached between 350 and 850 views for individual streamed programs on Facebook. This week, classes are reaching an average of 1,010 to 2,900 views.
“The ‘why’ is easy,” said Gil Rubanenko, senior vice president of programs and engagement. “We have a responsibility to the community. … The way we can do that is by providing people not only with physical education online, fitness, but also opportunities to connect.”
All of Mandel JCC’s online offerings are free to both members and nonmembers, Rubanenko said.
“We really want people to know that you don’t have to be a member of the JCC to take advantage of it,” he said.
For Siegal Lifelong Learning at Case Western Reserve University, Executive Director Brian Amkraut said by switching to livestream, he hoped to offer both intellectual activity and social community.
“Certainly, there are challenges for people who have never used this modality before,” he said, including college students. “So if you take that same challenge with an older constituency – and older can really be anyone from 40 and above who’s less comfortable with the technology – they need to learn. And of course our instructors (and) faculty, need to be comfortable with the modality. There are challenges communicating this change to everyone – there are challenges convincing everyone to try it out who is otherwise not comfortable.”
He said current students at Siegal have been willing to give the new technology a try, but he is uncertain whether potential students will be attracted to learning in this way.
The framework requires people to be “even more respectful than you would be in a face-to-face setting.”
He called the technology “incredibly robust.”
“It is really a very effective way to mirror some of the pedagogical techniques that we would employ in a face-to-face meeting,” Amkraut said.