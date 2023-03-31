Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports and has garnered millions of players globally in the last several years. Many local recreation centers host pickleball classes, teams, leagues, tournaments and courts.
Mike Jurek, founder of Cleveland Pickleball, an organization which provides resources for pickleball in the Greater Cleveland area at clevelandpickleball.com; and Mike Stovsky, a local pickleball player who plays at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood and competes nationally, talked about their love of the sport and weighed in on its rising popularity.
“During the (COVID-19) pandemic, around early 2021, we were down in Florida visiting friends and they told me, ‘Hey, you want to go play pickleball,’ and I remembered the sport because I used to play in high school,” Jurek said.
He recalled being “hooked” as soon as he started playing with his friends in Florida. When he returned to Cleveland, he and his wife, Maddie, decided to create Cleveland Pickleball.
“After we left to go back up to Cleveland, I wanted to keep playing but I didn’t know where or who to play with in Cleveland,” he said. “There wasn’t really a dedicated resource of information where I could find that, so essentially I just built it.”
Jurek purchased the website domain and spoke to many people in the area to gather information about the sport in Cleveland. He has also developed a Facebook group, an Instagram page and a monthly newsletter.
“The idea was to create a website that had all the information about pickleball in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio,” he said.
During Cleveland Pickleball’s first year, Jurek held a beginner clinic in which participants learned to play, he said. He also launched the first Cleveland Pickleball Classic Tournament. The inaugural tournament had75 players in 2021 and grew to 105 players at the 2022 event.
He explained that age inclusivity, affordability and ease of learning are some of the benefits the sport offers.
“Any age group can play, so it’s very accessible from an age standpoint,” he said. “It’s very low barrier to entry from a cost perspective. The equipment is very reasonably priced. Most places you can play outdoors (are) free public parks. Learning the game and the rules, it’s very similar to a lot of other sports that people have already probably played in their lifetime. So picking it up is relatively easy.”
The social interactions that come with playing pickleball are many players’ favorite part of the sport, he said.
“It’s a way to be part of a community and be social, which I think a lot of people these days are looking for more of, especially during the pandemic when a lot of people were shut in,” Jurek said. “This is their way to get out, be socially distant, feel like they’re part of a community again and have the social aspect as well.”
Stovsky, who lives in Beachwood, was on vacation in Florida about eight years ago when he learned to play pickleball, he said. He owns a home in Naples, Fla., and his community has a pickleball complex.
“It was just something we did because we happened to be vacationing in the pickleball capital of the world,” he said. “It was the place to play pickleball in the United States.”
Pickleball began to spread to other parts of the United States not long after he learned to play, he said.
“Shortly after it became big in Florida, it started catching on in other cities out west and in northern cities,” said Stovsky, who is a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and also attends Solon Chabad. “People would play it, they’d bring it back and, over the last 10 years, it’s been a very quick climb in popularity.”
Since its invention in the 1960s, many people have played it in junior high and high school gym classes, he said. Then, over the last decade, competitive pickleball grew exponentially.
“People played it recreationally and then brought it back to the regions where they live,” he said. “Certain cities have had pickleball for a number of years, but I would say in the last seven (or) eight years, the JCC embraced it and started to develop a program around it.”
Stovsky’s wife, Jill, is the group exercise manager at The J, so they were aware of the goings on there and that was when they became involved in the pickleball program, he said.
“I’m lucky because my wife also likes to compete in it, so (we) kind of do it together,” he said. “We play mixed doubles together.”
He then decided he wanted to play competitively and started playing in local, regional and national tournaments, he said.
Pickleball started out as a doubles sport, Stovsky said.
“You play singles, too,” he said. “There’s both doubles and singles, but it’s a real team-oriented sport, so you get a doubles partner. I have a men’s doubles partner. We’ve won a bunch of tournaments together.”
Stovsky said pickleball is very fun for anyone, whether they want to play at a recreational or competitive level.
“It’s really easy to find tournaments and to play in them, basically wherever you want to play around the country,” he said.
His advice for people interested in getting involved in pickleball is to find a nice place to play that isn’t too competitive and has nice people.
“There’s people who are really nice, easy going, warm and easy to play with,” Stovsky said. “Have some fun for a while, learn the basics, learn the rules with people you’re comfortable with. Then, if you like it a lot and you want to progress in the game, I would definitely start to take some lessons.”