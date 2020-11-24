The expiration date of driver licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations in Ohio has been extended into 2021 after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law House Bill 404.
Any license, ID or vehicle registration with an expiration date between March 9, 2020, and April 1, 2021, will remain valid until July 1, 2021, according to a Nov. 24 news release from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
Previously, Ohio licenses expiring during the State of Emergency were to remain valid until either 90 days after the declared emergency ends, or Dec. 1, 2020, whichever comes sooner. The state is still under a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In mid-March, DeWine had ordered that most of Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicle deputy registrar locations close to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Locations have since reopened with protective measures in place, though the department encourages Ohioans to complete services online when able. Customers can purchase a temporary tag for their car, renew their vehicle registration, order new license plates, check their driving record and more at oplates.com.
Those who must go in person to a deputy registrar location can use the “Get in Line, Online” virtual queuing system, which allows customers to virtually get in line before arriving at the BMV in order to minimize the amount of time physically spent at the agency.