Extremism not tempered by Jan. 6 Capitol attack

According to Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, extremism in the U.S. has not diminished in the year since the Capitol was attacked by rioters and instead might be growing in severity.

“If someone then had told me that ... we would have an insurrection at the Capitol, that people would storm the Capitol, break into it, threaten the life of our vice president, and our leader of the House, and that in the aftermath of that tragedy, that assault on democracy, that this country would not come together in … unanimity to condemn it, I don’t think I would have believed it," Mayorkas said during a virtual press conference held by the Anti-Defamation League Jan. 6. “But now I’m in the position to do something about it. What we are focused upon is equipping and empowering local communities to identify ideologies of hate, to identify false narratives, to identify their connectivity to violence and to prevent that threat from ever materializing, and should it unfortunately materialize, to respond and prove resilient in the face of it.”

He said the Department of Homeland Security is sharing information with local law enforcement agencies. The department is also equipping local communities with the capabilities to prevent threats through grants to faith-based and nonprofit organizations as well as to state and local municipalities.

These steps are meant to respond to “the threat that is real, that has not diminished in this past year but has certainly held steady if not grown in severity,” Mayorkas said.

He added that the department is “at the end” of an internal review of domestic violent extremism within that agency and hopes “to publish (the findings) very soon.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, agreed with Mayorkas’ assessment of extremists.

“It’s frightening because these extremists have grown more organized,” Greenblatt said. “They’ve been increasingly emboldened, shifted from large public rallies to small local school board meetings, to attacking the integrity of medical professionals, to intimidating town council members and whatnot and it’s quite frightening to see not just the normalization of extremism but the localization of extremism as it unfolds across the country.”

He said ADL helped identify perpetrators in the Jan. 6 attack, but that was not the end of the problem.

“It didn’t happen in a vacuum,” he said. “And even that day when the crowd dispersed, the lies did not.”

Another speaker on the call, U.S. Attorney General Karl Racine, said he hopes to bankrupt extremist groups like Oath Keepers and Proud Boys in a civil lawsuit the United States filed against people it has identified as key perpetrators in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“We’re going to go where the evidence takes us and hold them financially accountable,” he said. “Bankrupting these organizations and individuals is my objective.”

The lawsuit names four Ohioans as defendants, along with Proud Boys International LLC, Oath Keepers, 27 named defendants and John and Jane Does 1-50.

The four Ohioans named in the civil lawsuit have all been charged criminally as well. They are Donovan Ray Crowl of Woodstock, Bennie Alvin Parker and Sandra Ruth Parker of Morrow and Jessica Marie Watkins of Hilliard.

Racine said there may be more defendants in the conspiracy and deprivation of civil rights case filed Dec. 14, which names the District of Columbia as the only plaintiff.

The ADL has joined as co-counsel in the case, along with the United States Democracy Center based in Washington, D.C., and law firms Dechert LLP of Philadelphia and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP of New York.

The 82-page lawsuit contains photos of the defendants in the Capitol wearing riot gear.

It seeks a jury trial, declaratory judgment, injunctive relief, compensatory, statutory, punitive and other damages as well as attorneys’ fees and costs.

“Certainly a civil lawsuit is different from a criminal lawsuit,” Racine said at the press conference. “No one’s going to lose their liberty or go to jail as a result of our lawsuit. However, this is America and money talks in America. … You hit them with financial penalties. They feel it, and that’s the goal of this lawsuit.”

Racine also referred to a lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He said he holds Facebook accountable for selling military tactical gear around the time of Jan. 6, 2021.

“Where was responsibility in corporate America?” Racine asked, raising his voice. “There is no way in the law, in G-d’s law, that it’s legal and right for a company to make profit from selling ads that would arm insurrectionists and hate purveyors. Stand up and be responsible.”

Greenblatt asked, “How do we deal with these sources of misinformation like a Fox News … within the parameters of First Amendment when they are actually radicalizing people?”

Racine responded, “My thinking on that to be very honest, in terms of a legal weapon, is still in the process of being formulated. Of course, the First Amendment doesn’t allow for the incitement of violence. We know that. And so when, you know, others, some elected officials argue that they’re exercising their First Amendment right, when you’re inciting violence, there is no protection.”

The attorney general said hate has been “normalized,” acknowledging Greenblatt’s work in that area.

Racine called upon leaders in every type of institution “to act like leaders and stand up for humanity, not hate. Worry about humanity, not your election.”