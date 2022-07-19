Fabletics will open a store at Crocker Park in Westlake on July 23.
The store will offer a size-inclusive apparel line, including their activewear, and will be first store in Ohio to offer Yitty by Lizzo Shop in-store, according to a news release.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“Crocker Park is the perfect destination to dine, shop and play all while being active.” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing at Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in the release. “Fabletics is the perfect complement to our family of retailers so shoppers can find the perfect outfit to wear while they are out and about and walking the Crocker Park Fitness Loop.”