Anyone entering a Cuyahoga County building will be required to wear a face mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
County Executive Armond Budish signed an executive order last week.
The face covering requirement includes all county employees under the jurisdiction of the county executive, when in a common area within any county building, or if the employee’s workspace is within 6 feet of a common area and there is no barrier at least 7-feet high surrounding the employee’s workspace.
“To reduce the spread of COVID-19, I have signed this executive order in accordance with Ohio Department of Health guidelines,” Budish said in a news release. “The health and safety of our residents and employees is my top priority, and I am going to continue to do everything I can to keep our employees and the public safe.”
A face covering does not need to be worn when not advisable for health reasons, while the employee is working alone in a work space sufficiently isolated from other employees or common area, or under any other circumstance recognized by the Ohio Department of Health, according to the release.